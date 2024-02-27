Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

LAD opened at $287.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $331.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.61.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.05 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.51%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.40.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

