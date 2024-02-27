Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,915,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $165,932,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,916,000 after buying an additional 3,723,659 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after buying an additional 3,098,142 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $31,903,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

