Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 45,995 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 101.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,995 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,699,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,963,000 after purchasing an additional 962,045 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,809,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 296,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 51,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,375,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,359 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 67.6% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,783,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 719,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $12.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -181.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DNB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

