Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,871 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $161,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,900 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $99,081,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,155.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $84,584,000 after purchasing an additional 970,559 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday. Wedbush increased their target price on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $76.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.44.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

