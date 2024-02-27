Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

