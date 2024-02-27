Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,084,000 after acquiring an additional 401,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,681,000 after acquiring an additional 563,052 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.70. The firm has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Get Our Latest Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.