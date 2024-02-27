Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,867 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 725,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 59,433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,535.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 167,341 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,326,000 after purchasing an additional 168,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE CFG opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

