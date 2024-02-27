Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 180 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total value of $1,066,605.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,518.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,605.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,518.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,373 shares of company stock worth $12,127,677. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

Get Our Latest Report on PTC

PTC Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PTC opened at $181.67 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.44 and a 52 week high of $185.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.