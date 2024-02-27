Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,916 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Motco lifted its stake in HP by 84.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of HP by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

