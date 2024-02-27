Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,254 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

