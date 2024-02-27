Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,393 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $632,520,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,648,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,263 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,966,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $138,969,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $67.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,830 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,049 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

