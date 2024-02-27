Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 362 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,321 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $496,611,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $428,563,000 after acquiring an additional 799,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2,602.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $150,775,000 after acquiring an additional 632,510 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $241.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.73. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $190.83 and a 12 month high of $285.53.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.56.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

