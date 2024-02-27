Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 448 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $191.54 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $192.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.95 and a 200-day moving average of $165.73.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.43.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

