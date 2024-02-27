Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,341 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

