Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in M&T Bank by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 15.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 15.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,138,000 after purchasing an additional 650,796 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,595,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,675,000 after purchasing an additional 41,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $135.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $158.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.10.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,322 shares of company stock worth $10,460,112. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTB shares. UBS Group raised their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.