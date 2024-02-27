Establishment Labs (ESTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Establishment Labs to post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

ESTA stock opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $79.88.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.04 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,064,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,794,571.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Establishment Labs

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $715,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 71,128 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $2,256,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESTA. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Establishment Labs

About Establishment Labs

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.