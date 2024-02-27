Establishment Labs (ESTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Establishment Labs to post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Establishment Labs Price Performance
ESTA stock opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $79.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.04 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,064,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,794,571.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Establishment Labs
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on ESTA. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Establishment Labs
About Establishment Labs
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Establishment Labs
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- What is a Dividend King?
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.