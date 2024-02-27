Everi (EVRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Everi Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82. Everi has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

Get Everi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EVRI. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Everi from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 0.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 42.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 9.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 37.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everi

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.