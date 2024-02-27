Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Performance
SNMP opened at $1.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $297.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.12.
Insider Transactions at Evolve Transition Infrastructure
In other news, major shareholder Gp Holdings Lp Stonepeak bought 1,536,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,536,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,345.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.
