Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Increased to C$73.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

EIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$64.15.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Exchange Income

Exchange Income Trading Up 0.3 %

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$49.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.96. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$42.05 and a 1-year high of C$55.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

Insider Transactions at Exchange Income

In related news, Director Donald Streuber acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$45.25 per share, with a total value of C$226,250.00. Corporate insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.