Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Lance A. Soliday Sells 5,119 Shares

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.0 %

EXPE opened at $134.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.13 and its 200 day moving average is $125.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.90.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $645,346,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $334,632,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $130,470,000 after buying an additional 745,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

