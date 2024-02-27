Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Position Increased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exponent were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,619,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exponent by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,743,000 after purchasing an additional 493,847 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 9.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,685,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,076,000 after purchasing an additional 408,295 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 89.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 594,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after purchasing an additional 280,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 77.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,340,000 after purchasing an additional 247,075 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $79.22 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $105.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.08 and a 200-day moving average of $84.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Exponent had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Exponent’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $264,275.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

