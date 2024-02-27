EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives $33.86 Average PT from Analysts

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.86.

EYPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EYPT

Insider Buying and Selling at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 49,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $1,265,679.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,718.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 49,325 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $1,265,679.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at $936,718.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ye Liu sold 266,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $4,901,515.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,010,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,017,373.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,362,292 shares of company stock worth $68,924,919 and sold 2,302,282 shares worth $45,001,561. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.70. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.