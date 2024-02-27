F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Director William B. Campbell Purchases 2,500 Shares

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,653.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
F.N.B. Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:FNB opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.02.
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
F.N.B. Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on FNB. Raymond James increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on F.N.B.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $49,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,650 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 535.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,891,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 706.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,208,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,293 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About F.N.B.
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than F.N.B.
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.