F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Director William B. Campbell Purchases 2,500 Shares

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,653.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

F.N.B. Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:FNB opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.02.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNB. Raymond James increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $49,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,650 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 535.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,891,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 706.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,208,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,293 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

