F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in F5 were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 36.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 19.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 518 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

F5 Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $186.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.52. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $199.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $239,127.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total value of $239,127.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,749 shares of company stock worth $1,352,987 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Barclays upped their price objective on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

