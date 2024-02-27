Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Market Perform Rating from Oppenheimer

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FATE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $685.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.65. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 44,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $166,023.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,180,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,031,043.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $49,366.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 44,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $166,023.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,180,388 shares in the company, valued at $49,031,043.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $199,732. 5.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,830,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,978,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,018,000 after buying an additional 502,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,814,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,133,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,491,000 after acquiring an additional 72,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,640 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

