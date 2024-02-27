Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2,180.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,473 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $93.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $93.92.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

