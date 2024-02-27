Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF stock opened at $49.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 33.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.00. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

