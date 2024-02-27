Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.660-4.760 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.1 billion-$10.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.1 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.940-0.970 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.25.

FIS stock opened at $67.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

