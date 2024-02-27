First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

FLIC opened at $11.04 on Monday. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $249.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $22.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the second quarter worth about $8,053,000. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in First of Long Island in the 4th quarter worth about $3,522,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in First of Long Island by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 396,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 205,741 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First of Long Island by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 146,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First of Long Island by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 98,650 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

