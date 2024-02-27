Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Receives Neutral Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

FMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.60.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $118.40 on Monday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $85.66 and a twelve month high of $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,743,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,550,000 after purchasing an additional 71,093 shares in the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

