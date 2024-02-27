Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Stock Position Cut by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 170.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.1% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,550,000 after acquiring an additional 71,093 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $118.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.38. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $85.66 and a 52-week high of $143.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.60.

View Our Latest Report on Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.