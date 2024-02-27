FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of FormFactor worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,597,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 815,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,501,000 after purchasing an additional 45,248 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,583,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,459.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,459.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of FORM opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $45.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

