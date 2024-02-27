Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.67.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Formula One Group stock opened at $68.22 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $60.95 and a 52-week high of $78.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.68.

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,471,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,139,274.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,456,000 after buying an additional 73,369 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 283.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,231,000 after purchasing an additional 268,910 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after buying an additional 39,355 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in Formula One Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 643.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 124,798 shares during the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

