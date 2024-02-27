Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01. FOX has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $36.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FOX will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FOX by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

