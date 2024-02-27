FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
FreightCar America Stock Performance
RAIL opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil bought 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $52,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
FreightCar America Company Profile
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.
