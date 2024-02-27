FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

RAIL opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.92.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil bought 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $52,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FreightCar America Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in FreightCar America by 69.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 285,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FreightCar America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America during the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FreightCar America by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.