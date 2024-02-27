FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,226,000 after purchasing an additional 110,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 59.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,821,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,044,000 after acquiring an additional 676,599 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,030,000 after acquiring an additional 723,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,640 shares during the period.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $219.96 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.39 and a 12 month high of $232.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.11.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.40 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

