Future Fund LLC Buys 394 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Future Fund LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $790.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $222.97 and a twelve month high of $823.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $603.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.87.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,998 shares of company stock valued at $65,236,422. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

