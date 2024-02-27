Gabriel Bruno Sells 12,820 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $253.23 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.36 and a 52-week high of $253.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.23 and a 200 day moving average of $200.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 81.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

