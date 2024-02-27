Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Director Michael Price Sells 65,100 Shares

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) Director Michael Price sold 65,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$79,096.50.

Michael Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Michael Price sold 14,600 shares of Galiano Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.34, for a total value of C$19,564.00.

Shares of GAU opened at C$1.21 on Tuesday. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.62 and a 52-week high of C$1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of C$272.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GAU. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Galiano Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Galiano Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

