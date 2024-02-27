Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 575 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,015 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.8% of Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,716,447.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,716,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,998 shares of company stock valued at $65,236,422 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $790.92 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $222.97 and a 52 week high of $823.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $603.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

