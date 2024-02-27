Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gartner were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Gartner by 10.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 141,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,183,000 after acquiring an additional 122,248 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,088,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total transaction of $309,865.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,037.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,055,162.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total value of $309,865.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,037.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,188 shares of company stock worth $5,601,602. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $460.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.60 and a 12 month high of $471.76.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

IT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

