General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,605 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,381 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in General Motors by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GM. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

