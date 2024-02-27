George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Raised to C$215.00 at TD Securities

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WN. Scotiabank dropped their price target on George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on George Weston from C$215.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC lowered their target price on George Weston from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised George Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, George Weston has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$197.00.

Get George Weston alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WN

George Weston Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Transactions at George Weston

Shares of WN opened at C$181.51 on Monday. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$144.41 and a 52 week high of C$183.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$169.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$159.98.

In other George Weston news, Director William Downe acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$159.28 per share, with a total value of C$1,274,240.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,263. Corporate insiders own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

About George Weston

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.