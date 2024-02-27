GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GFL. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America set a C$46.00 price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

