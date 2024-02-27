GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America set a C$46.00 target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st.

