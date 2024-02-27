Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $279.00 price objective (down from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price target on Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $244.50.

Globant Stock Down 0.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

GLOB stock opened at $225.90 on Monday. Globant has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $251.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

