Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Gold Fields from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Gold Fields stock opened at $12.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold Fields will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,158,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053,995 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 6,833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,882 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Gold Fields by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,810,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,427 shares during the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

