Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (GRNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on March 15th

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Granite Ridge Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Granite Ridge Resources to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21. Granite Ridge Resources has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $821.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Insider Activity at Granite Ridge Resources

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

In related news, Director Thaddeus Darden bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $59,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,191.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $132,618. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 459.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 44,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 29,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 495.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 669,474 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.