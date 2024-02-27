Group One Trading L.P. Purchases New Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 21,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,101,000 after purchasing an additional 33,294 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

NYSE HAE opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.99. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $95.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $336.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.84 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

