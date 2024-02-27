Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Guardant Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GH

Guardant Health Stock Up 3.7 %

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

GH opened at $20.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $41.06.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $152,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 362.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.